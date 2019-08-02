Pedestrian Killed on Alford St.; Police Search Everett for Truck

A pedestrian crossing Alford Street at the Everett/Charlestown line on Thursday, July 25, was hit and killed by a driver in a white truck that fled the scene.

At about 11:24 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, officers assigned to District A-15 (Charlestown) responded to a radio call to assist Everett Police in the area of 99 Alford St. in Charlestown. This area is close to the line dividing Boston and Everett, and near one entrance to Encore Boston Harbor. On arrival, officers were notified by Boston EMS that the victim, an adult male, had suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At the time of the incident, the suspect vehicle was observed travelling on Alford Street in the direction of Everett. The vehicle was later observed entering the Sweetser Circle rotary in the area of Broadway and Main Street in Everett.

Boston Police put out a community call to look for the white truck, but canceled that call on Sunday, July 28.

It was said that Everett Police did trace the vehicle to an address in Everett, but to date that hasn’t yielded a break in the case.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.