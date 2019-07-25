Edwards Endorsed by Environmental League of Massachusetts Action Fund

The Environmental League of Massachusetts Action Fund has endorsed Councilor Lydia Edwards for reelection to the Boston City Council to represent the neighborhoods of the North End, Charlestown, and East Boston.

“Councilor Edwards has been an important voice for resiliency and open space on the Boston City Council,” stated ELM Action Fund Executive Director Clare Kelly. “She knows and understands her constituents, allowing her to bring an important perspective to policy conversations.”

“She is a promising leader that will help push the city and the Commonwealth into a resilient future powered by renewable energy,” said ELM Action Fund President Elizabeth Henry.

“Protecting our environment and adapting to climate change are critical for the three waterfront neighborhoods I represent,” said Councilor Lydia Edwards. “I will continue to press for environmental justice, sustainable transportation and climate resiliency, and I’m proud to receive the endorsement of the Environmental League of Massachusetts.”

The organization endorsed Councilor Edwards in her first election in 2017 and she has since been a champion on their issues. Her environmental priorities include protecting open space on the waterfront, investing in climate resiliency through Climate Ready Boston, and increasing public transportation by ferry. She also supports transitioning to 100 percent renewable energy, enacting environmental justice into law, and reforming Boston’s parking permit system and increasing investment in sustainable affordable housing, they said.

The ELM Action Fund is a nonpartisan organization that helps pass laws that protect our environmental legacy, holds our elected officials accountable, and works to build the political power of the environmental community. To learn more about our work and our recent electoral victories visit www.elmaction.org/elections/2019-election.