BPD Remembers

On Sunday, July 3, 1927, Boston Police Officer Harris B. McInnes was shot and killed while pursuing two suspects after a robbery on Main Street in the area of Charles Street in Charlestown. Officer McInnes was 36-years-old at the time of his death and had served with the Boston Police Department for seven and half years. Making his line-of-duty death ever more tragic is the fact that Officer McInnes was survived by his wife and daughter.

Officer McInnes is buried at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Mattapan. His name is located on the National Law Enforcement Memorial, Panel 35, West Line 6, as well as, the Hero Wall at Boston Police Headquarters and the Police Memorial at the Massachusetts State House in Downtown Boston.

A Hero Sign has been placed in his honor on Main Street near Austin Street in Charlestown.

Should you happen to find yourself in that area, please take a second to stop, honor and acknowledge the service and sacrifice of a fallen hero who was killed in the line of duty while serving and protecting his city.