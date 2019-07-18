Acquitted Shooter in Murder Arrested With Gun 16 Months Later

The suspected shooter of the late Ryan ‘Duce’ Morrissey, who was acquitted of the crime and freed in February 2018, was arrested June 28, allegedly with a loaded gun and heroin, in Roxbury by Boston Police.

Alexander Soto, 21, formerly of Charlestown, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. on June 28 in Roxbury by the Boston Police Youth Violence Strike Force, who recognized him and knew he had an outstanding warrant for armed robbery. The armed robbery had occurred about one week prior in Roslindale.

Upon seeing the suspect, officers promptly approached and placed the suspect under arrest. A search of the suspect enabled officers to recover a firearm later determined to be a loaded, black Glock 27 firearm with nine rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.

In addition to the firearm, the suspect was found to be in possession of large amount of a brown powder believed to be heroin which was wrapped in plastic and covered in tinfoil. In addition to the warrant, the suspect was charged with the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying Loaded Firearm on a Public Way and Trafficking Class A Drugs (Heroin). He was arraigned earlier this month on those charges.

Soto was arrested and charged with first-degree murder – along with two other defendants – in 2015 for the murder of 17-year-old Ryan ‘Duce’ Morrissey on Nov. 5, 2014 on Main Street.

A prolonged trial took place in Suffolk Superior Court in January and February 2018, resulting in Soto and another defendant being acquitted and freed. Soto and the other defendant, Danilo Soto (not related), were charged with firing the shots.

The one conviction came of the getaway driver, Julio Baez, who was sentenced to life in prison.