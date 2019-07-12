News USS Constitution Sets Sail by Patriot-Bridge Staff • July 12, 2019 • 0 Comments AIR, LAND AND SEA: A plane descends above the Boston Fire boat and the USS Constitution, as the historic Naval ship heads out from Boston Harbor to turn back at Castle Island on July 4 – as seen from the Nantucket Lightboat during that boat’s annual Independence Day Fundraiser. The crew of Constitution was ready and excited to do the annual Independence Day “underway.” Some 150 lucky citizens from across the country were on board after having won a nationwide lottery.