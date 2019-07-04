Memoire Nightclub at Encore Attracts Celebrity DJs at Huge Opening

The opening of the Mémoire Nightclub in Encore Boston Harbor bought in a star-studded lineup of DJs, and hundreds of guests, last week – punctuated by former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal (DJ Diesel) on June 27.

Mémoire opened its doors last week, and quickly showed that it would attract the top talent when it comes to club DJs – bringing in Shaq, Fadil El Ghoul (R3HAB), and Steve Aoki.

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal – known now as DJ Diesel – was one of the first acts at the Mémoire Nightclub in Encore Boston Harbor on Thursday, July 27. The former Boston Celtic has now become one of the top DJs in the world, and prior to his show, he walked the gaming floor and greeted guests at the resort. Afterward, at his show, he attracted hundreds of partiers to the nightclub and even held up a cardboard cutout of himself during his Celtics days.

All three are some of the top DJs in the world and attract thousands when they play shows in large arenas.

“What an exciting first week at Mémoire,” said Randy Greenstein, principal at Big Night Entertainment Group, which operates the club within Encore. “We kicked off opening night with Dutch-Moroccan DJ R3HAB followed by Steve Aoki on Monday – two of the top DJs in the world right now. We also had an electric night with Shaq on Thursday and look forward to continuing to bring top talent from all over the world to Encore Boston Harbor. Our guests have been really excited by the state-of-the-art technology at Mémoire, like the Funktion One sound system, the custom LED ceiling, and the 450-inch LED wall, which creates a really high-energy and exciting experience.”

Big Night will also be operating the flagship Mystique Asian-fusion restaurant within the resort casino as well, and together, both venues are an exciting addition for Encore.

“The restaurants, lounges and amenities at Encore Boston Harbor offer some of the best and most enjoyable dining and nightlife experiences in the nation, which makes Mystique and Mémoire a perfect fit,” said Bob DeSalvio, president of Encore Boston Harbor. “Big Night Entertainment Group owns and operates several of the most popular and award-winning restaurants and luxury nightclubs in the region and is very well respected in this marketplace. They know how to amaze people in every way and will help mark Encore Boston Harbor as the premier dining and nightlife destination for all who visit, live or work in the region.”

Mémoire accommodates up to 650 guests, and the 8,000 square-foot luxury nightlife destination flaunts lustrous gold surfaces, plush accents, sensuous leather contours, custom marble tables, glistening chandeliers, and state-of-the-art technology. With a firm emphasis on cultivating a VIP atmosphere, Mémoire is outfitted with 20 luxurious VIP tables, multiple bars, and alluring private areas that set the scene for a memorable night.

On Thursday, prior to the show featuring Shaq, the NBA legend and former Boston Celtic walked the Encore gaming floor – greeting guests and taking hundreds of photographs with fans.

Hundreds crowded the dance floor to listen to DJ Diesel, and it’s a scene that is a rarity in Boston, and one that Big Night Entertainment and Encore hopes will establish a high-profile nightlife on the banks of the Mystic River.

In July, the venue will welcome renowned artists such as Lucky Lou (July 6), Elephante (July 7), Vinny Vibe (July 20), Ikon (July 26) and Chantel Jefferies (July 28).

Memoire is open Friday – Sunday 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.