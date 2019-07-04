Friends of Training Field to Hold July 20 Concert

The Friends of the Training Field are looking to liven up the sacred square this coming month, with a live music concert on July 20.

President Billy Kelly said they will bring the Boston Pub Rockers to the Training Field for a neighborhood concert, with all welcome and free of charge.

The concert will be from 5-8 p.m. on the Training Field.

The Pub Rockers specialize in classic rock, blues and country music.

The rain date is Aug. 3, same time and place.

City Square Concerts Show Record Attendance

On Wednesday, June 12, The Ghetto People Band of Somerville played to the largest crowd on record at City Square Park. Residents enjoyed reggae beats on a perfect evening under blue skies. The next concert will be Wednesday, July 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The East Coast Soul Band, sponsored by the Charlestown Mothers Association, returns and will not disappoint. To find out more about how to get involved with the Friends of City Square Park visit friendsofcitysquarepark.org or Contact Grace Bloodwell at [email protected]