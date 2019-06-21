Neighborhood Round Up

Third Thursdays at E Inc.

This month “Rainforest in a Bottle” June 20 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Children ages 5-7 are invited to join us for hands-on science activities, games, art activities, story time, and more at “e” inc.’s Science emporium. Space is limited, fee $5 includes activities and a snack. Registration online at www.einc-action.com.

Red Cross Blood Drive at the Knights

Every 2 minutes a person in the U.S. needs blood and reserves are low on a National level. It is free and easy to donate blood that could save someone’s life. The Red Cross will be set up at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford St. on Sunday, July 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org (sponsor code: K of C Charlestown) to make an appointment, or just walk in. Bring a friend.

Harvest on Vine Food Pantry

The Harvest on Vine Food Pantry is requesting small bags of white rice and cans of tuna fish this week. Any donation of non-perishable foods that you could make would also be greatly appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at the Food Pantry at 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank at 201 Main St. and at the Parish Center on 46 Winthrop St. (across from the Training Field). Financial donations can be sent to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For more information, call Tom MacDonald, director, at 617-990-7314.

Kids of Charlestown: Art Labs at Essem and Exhibit at Zume’s

Essem Art Studio (Charlestown Commerce Center) is partnering with , Zume’s Coffee House (Main Street; Charlestown) and Savvy Sitter Boston to bring community art to the kids of Charlestown. Zume’s walls, will be dedicated to featuring the art work of Charlestown kids during the months of July, August, and September. The summer themed art project—abstract florals—will be painted at Essem Art Studio during Art Lab sessions under the guidance of Charlestown resident and abstract artist, Sophia Moon throughout June. Moon has been hosting Art Labs in her studio since last September. Savvy Sitter Boston—in the service of providing local, dependable, trustworthy and fun babysitters—will assist in facilitating the Art Labs. For more information and to reserve a spot for your child, visit essemartstudio.com or email [email protected]

USS Constitution to Commemorate Independence Day

USS Constitution is scheduled to get underway from Charlestown Navy Yard on Thursday, July 4 at 10:00 a.m. to commemorate the 243rd anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. To commemorate the signing, Constitution crewmembers will read lines from the Declaration throughout the event. The ship will travel to Fort Independence on Castle Island where she will fire a 21-gun salute at approximately 12:00 p.m. with a return salute from the 101st Field Artillery Regiment of the Massachusetts National Guard. USS Constitution will fire an additional 17-gun salute as she passes U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston, the former site of the Edmund Hartt’s Shipyard where USS Constitution was built and launched on Oct. 21, 1797. The public is encouraged to view USS Constitution’s turnaround along Boston Harbor Walk, Castle Island, or Charlestown Navy Yard

Boston Harbor for all: Charlestown Cruise

Free Boston Harbor cruise on Monday, June 24 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Enjoy food, art, music and harbor views aboard the Provincetown II. Visit bostonharbornow.org/charlestowncruise for more information.

Join The Friends of City Square Park

The Friends of City Square Park works in tandem with the city and other local organizations to participate in other events, such as the annual Paul Revere ride on Patriot’s Day and Art in the Park with local artisans and artists. To learn more about becoming a “Friend”, please visit https://www.friendsofcitysquarepark.org/ or contact Grace Bloodwell at 617-512-4939.

Garden Tour Offers Rare Glimpse of Private Gardens

Explore twelve gardens in Charlestown on Saturday, June 22, from 10:00-3:00. The tour begins at the Gardens for Charlestown Community Garden, where participants will receive the guide book and admission to all the gardens on the route. Advance tickets available online at a reduced rate of $30. (Day of Tour: $35.00 at the Community Garden.) For advance tickets visit: www.gardensforcharlestown.com/events. Pay by credit card or PayPal, or even reserve a ticket online and pay by check. All proceeds from the tour support Gardens for Charlestown’s 501(c)(3) educational programs, garden maintenance, and mission of greenspace preservation.

ISEE Prep Class at the CLLC-Registration open

This fall, the Charlestown Lacrosse and Learning Center (CLLC) will once again be hosting our annual ISEE Prep-Class for 6th grade students during the 2019-2020 school year. Any and all students are welcome to join, but space is extremely limited. The are two options for the class, one held on Thursdays and another held on Fridays, both from 4:30-6:30 p,m. Both class options will be hosted at our Learning Center building located at 14 Green Street and are scheduled for 8 classes, starting the week of 9/9. The cost of the class is $799 and covers the testing materials, practice exams, and pays for our wonderful teachers! As always, scholarships are available upon request. Space is extremely limited, so register now at www.charlestownlacrosse.com/registration or by calling the center at (617) 242-1813!

City Square Park Summer Concert Series 2019 – free and open to the public!

The City Square Park 2019 Summer Concert Series is underway; four more evenings of FREE, family-friendly music in the heart of the Park will take place this summer. It’s a wonderful excuse to gather with neighbors and friends, pack a picnic, and enjoy lively music in our historic and bucolic Park. The series is generously sponsored and supported by the Charlestown Mothers Association, Gibson Sotheby’s International Real Estate, Friends of City Square Park, and Rick DuBard’s Foundation. Rain dates will be for the following day, Thursday. July 10th from 5:30pm to 7:00pm The East Coast Soul Band will rock the park again this year with soul, rock and incredible charisma. Last year this was a hit with the little ones and adults alike.

Wednesday, August 14th from 5:30pm to 7:00pm City Square Park’s beloved Dirty Water Brass Band will perform New Orlean’s-style music and crowd favorites. This band never disappoints!

And lastly, on Wednesday, September 11th from 5:30pm to 7:00pm Henry Acker, a fourteen-year-old gypsy jazz guitarist with abilities far beyond his years will perform while guests enjoy lawn games and refreshments.