Councilor Edwards Invites Marchers to the Bunker Hill Day Parade

Councilor Lydia Edwards invites members of District One — Charlestown (especially!), The North End, and East Boston to march with her and her staff behind the Lydia Edwards banner during Sunday’s parade.

The Bunker Hill Day Parade commemorates the Battle of Bunker Hill in 1775. The Parade has been a celebrated Charlestown tradition, bringing neighbors and visitors together since 1786.

If you are interested in marching with Team Edwards, please rsvp to Maria Dolorico, Re-election Campaign Manager, at [email protected] to RSVP. We’ll meet at 11 a.m. in Hayes Square behind Harvard Kent. Bring the whole family, including the dads and granddads.

Parade starts at noon. We’ll have water, snacks, music — and (of course) candy.