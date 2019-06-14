BPD Remembers Officer James T. Malloy

BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer James T. Malloy Who Was Killed in the Line of Duty June 4, 85 Years Ago: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Officer James T. Malloy who was killed in the line of duty on June 4, 1934, while attempting to stop a speeding vehicle in Charlestown 85 years ago. Officer Malloy’s death came as a result of injuries sustained when he was struck in the area of Bunker Hill and Hunter Streets and dragged 125 feet by the vehicle that struck him. The operator of the car, Francis Jart, was arrested and charged with Officer Malloy’s death.

The 35-year-old Malloy was a seven-year veteran of the department at the time of his death. He was survived by his wife and two children.

Officer Malloy was laid to rest at the Calvary Cemetery in Waltham and his name is located on the National Law Enforcement Memorial: Panel 10, East Line 4.

In Boston, his name is etched on the Wall of Honor at BPD Headquarters and the Mass Law Enforcement Memorial located on the grounds of the Massachusetts State House. Additionally, a Hero Sign is posted in honor and memory of Officer Malloy at the corner of Bunker Hill and Hunter Streets in Charlestown. Should anyone find themselves in that area, please keep an eye out for Malloy’s Hero Sign and, if time allows, take a second to say a prayer and acknowledge the service and sacrifice of a brave soul who died protecting and serving our city while also recognizing the hurt, heartache and hardship endured by all those he left behind.