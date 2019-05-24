CNC Community Corner

The monthly meeting of the Charlestown Neighborhood Council will be held on Tuesday June 4 in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford St. At 6:15 p.m. we will be giving out the Spaulding-CNC Community Partnership Fund awards to Charlestown non-profit organizations. All are invited to help celebrate and thank our amazing community volunteers and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital for its generosity. At the regular meeting at 7 p.m., we are hoping to host State Rep. Danny Ryan, to update us on his work. The public is encouraged to attend.