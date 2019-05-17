BPDA Says No Plans as of yet for BHCC Parking Lots

Despite rumors run rampant about the future of the underutilized Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC) parking lots, the City-owned property currently has no proposals slated for it, but will be part of a larger planning process next year.

The lots – particularly the furthest lot – are not highly utilized and many have supposed that it was ripe for residential or commercial development, particularly since it is owned by the BPDA and only leased by the college.

When asked this week, the BPDA said there are no plans for the parking lots, but they will be part of the upcoming planning process.

“There are no plans for development at the Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC) parking lots at this time,” said Spokesperson Bonnie McGilpin. “As part of the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s (BPDA) recently announced planning study for the Rutherford Avenue Corridor that will begin in 2020, the BPDA will be working with the community to determine the best use for all of the publicly owned parcels within this corridor, including the BHCC parking lots.”

The parking lots will be used this summer, once again, as a staging area for the July 4, Esplanade fireworks show.