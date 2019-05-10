Power Plant Building in Navy Yard Ready for Discussion

The Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) has scheduled a meeting on May 22 to begin a conversation with the community about the Power Plant (Building 108) in the Navy Yard.

The highly-contaminated plant has fallen into extreme disrepair and a contract has been approved to carefully demolish it this summer or fall. Beyond that, the BPDA would like to meet with the community to hear ideas for the re-use of the site.

The meeting will provide updates on the latest work at the site as well as future planning for a possible partnership with National Parks Service (NPS) to explore possibilities for redevelopment of the site.

The meeting will take place on May 22 at 6 p.m. in the Spaulding Rehab Conference Center.