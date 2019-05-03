Gilmore Bridge lane Closures, Construction Continuing through July 2019

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced that overnight lane closures and construction work on the Gilmore Bridge, which carries traffic on Austin Street between Charlestown and Cambridge, will continue through July 2019.

Lane closures and construction work are currently taking place each evening between the off-peak hours of 8 p.m., and 5 a.m. During these times, one lane of travel is open in each direction which is enabling crews and contractors to safely and effectively conduct bridge deck repairs.

As always, work is being conducted in ways that minimize impacts on the traveling public and local community. For example, loud noise operations are ceasing each evening after 11: 30 p.m.

The full scope of work includes repairing the concrete deck, installing deck joints, milling, and paving. Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and advanced message boards are in place to guide drivers through the work area. Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution. The schedule for this work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.