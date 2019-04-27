Part One Crime in Charlestown Down 32 Percent

By Dan Murphy

As the first quarter of 2019 drew to a close, Charlestown has seen a 32 percent decrease in violent and property crime from last year.

According to Boston Police, 60 incidents of Part One crime were reported in Area 15 from Jan. 1 to March 24 of this year as opposed to 88 during the same timeframe in 2018.

There were no homicides this year or last, while one rape or attempted rape has been reported in 2019, compared with two in 2018.

Robberies and attempted robberies were down 60 percent as the number fell to two from five last year.

In contrast, the rate of domestic aggravated assaults increased six-fold, with six incidents this year as opposed to one in 2018.

Non-domestic aggravated assaults, on the other hand, were down more than 36 percent as the number dropped to seven from 11 last year.

Commercial burglaries dropped from two last year to none in 2019 while residential burglaries were down from 14 to two in 2019.

The rate of other burglaries remained the same, with no incidents reported this year or last.

Similarly, larcenies from a motor vehicle saw around a 29-percent decrease, with 12 incidents this year as opposed to 17 in 2018.

Other larcenies were also down approximately 24 percent as the number dropped to 25 from 33 last year.

In contrast, auto theft was up nearly 67 percent, with five incidents in 2019, up from three in 2018.

Citywide, Part One crime was down around 7 percent, with 3,302 incidents this year, compared with 3,599 last year.