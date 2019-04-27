MGC Still Deliberating in Encore Boston Harbor Decision

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) is still deliberating amongst its members more than two weeks after closing hearings into the Wynn Resorts/Encore Boston Harbor suitability determination.

The hearings attracted hundreds of eyes and a great deal of media as well, but since that time, not much has happened outside of closed doors.

A spokesman told the paper that deliberations continue and a very public unveiling of the decision would take place after that.

There is no timeline right now as to when that decision would be made public. That decision includes whether or not Encore keeps its casino license, who in the Wynn organization will remain a qualifier, and what new members will be deemed qualified by the MGC.