Edwards Hires Maria Dolorico as Campaign Manager

Councilor Lydia Edwards announced that Maria Dolorico has joined Team Edwards as campaign manager for re-election to her second term in the City Council.

Dolorico is a community activist with a focus on public education and maternal health inequities. Her experience as a public school parent led to volunteer work on 2016’s No on 2/Save Our Schools campaign, and then she became a core volunteer in Tito Jackson’s 2017 mayoral race. Trained by both Mass Alliance and the Working Families Party to run grassroots campaigns, she most recently was a senior campaign advisor for Representative Jon Santiago’s successful bid for the 9th Suffolk District.

“That Maria has risen quickly from volunteer to ‘kitchen cabinet,’ shows her organization, dedication, and goal-oriented passion,” said Edwards. “Her experience on progressive issues and candidate campaigns has been invaluable to those she has served. She is the ideal person to bring Team Edwards into a second term.”

Dolorico, professionally a mental health clinician in private practice, lives in Boston with her husband and their three daughters who attend Boston Public Schools.

“I am thrilled to be managing Councilor Edward’s re-election campaign. She has accomplished so much for her district in a short 16 months and has continued to build her strong volunteer base,” Dolorico said. “I am excited to promote the councilor’s agenda of housing and education equity as well as workers’ rights.”