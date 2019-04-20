News Spring Fling at the K of C by Patriot-Bridge Staff • April 20, 2019 • 0 Comments Somewhere between St. Patrick’s Day and Bunker Hill Day lies the Spring Fling – and City officials were on hand at the Knights of Columbus Father Daniel Mahoney Hall on Thursday, April 11, to celebrate spring. Sponsored by Mayor Martin Walsh’s Age Strong Department, State Rep. Dan Ryan and the Flatley Companies, the celebration featured lunch and plenty of music. Here, Judy Burton, Theresa Fraga and Liane Devine sing an Irish favorite. Meanwhile, Councilors Michael Flaherty, Annissa Essaibi George, Lydia Edwards and Michelle Wu join sponsors Mayor Martin Walsh and State Rep. Dan Ryan for a photo.