Clougherty Pool to Open Saturday, June 22

Summer is coming and Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) is pleased to announce that the City of Boston’s two outdoor pools, the BCYF Clougherty Pool in Charlestown and the BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End are opening for the season on Saturday, June 22. These pools, along with 16 pools open year round, are operated by BCYF, the City of Boston’s largest youth and human service agency.

BCYF Clougherty Pool rates for the entire season: Adults (20 – 54): $15; Youth and teens ages 12 – 19 Free; Adults (55 and older) and Active Military (with ID): Free. Children under age 8 must be accompanied by an adult in the water at all times. Memberships are available now at the BCYF Charlestown Community Center, 255 Medford St., Charlestown or at the pool beginning June 22.

BCYF Mirabella rates for the entire season: Adults (20-61): $20; Teens (13-19): $10; Youth and Seniors (ages 6-12, adults 62+): $5; Youth under 6 and Active Military (with ID): Free. The rates are double for non-Boston residents. There are no day or guest passes. Memberships will be available beginning on May 13 at the BCYF Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet St. in the North End or at the pool beginning June 22. Money orders are the only accepted method of payment.

Also opening June 22 is the City’s “Family Friendly Beach” at the BCYF Curley Community Center in South Boston. The beach will also be open seven days a week and offers families access to an enclosed stretch of beach on Boston Harbor, restrooms with changing tables, picnic tables with umbrellas, outdoor showers, beach game equipment, and wifi. Membership for the beach for the entire season is $5 and are available June 1 at the “K” Street entrance of the center.

The outdoor pools and beach will remain open seven days a week until Labor Day. All locations will have experienced, certified lifeguards on duty. BCYF Curley facilities are accessible for people with disabilities and both outdoor pools are equipped with lifts from the deck into the water. For programming information, the membership application, and hours of operation, visit Boston.Gov/BCYF.