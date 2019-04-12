Somerville’s Washington Street Bridge Closed April 8 for Green Line

The MBTA reminds the public that the Washington Street Bridge (Underpass) in East Somerville closed on Monday, April 8, with a new bridge to be constructed through the fall 2020.

Traffic headed east will be detoured around the Washington Street Underpass via a left turn on McGrath Highway from Washington Street, a right turn on Broadway, and continuing onto Maffa Way to Sullivan Square. Traffic headed west will be detoured around the Washington Street Underpass via the Main Street exit from the Sullivan Square traffic circle, continuing on to Mystic Avenue, turning left on to Lombardi Street, taking the second right on to Broadway, turning left on to McGrath Highway, and turning right on to Washington Street.

The Broadway Bridge in Ball Square was closed March 22 and was successfully removed at the end of March. This bridge will be completely reconstructed and is anticipated to return to service in March 2020. The closure of the Medford Street Bridge in Gilman Square will close from July 2019 through spring 2020. The temporary closure of these three bridges in Somerville is necessary to advance GLX construction, which includes infrastructure improvements as well as widening efforts to accommodate the addition of new Green Line light rail tracks and rights of way.

Traffic detours continue to be in place for each closure with motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists encouraged to plan accordingly. Commuters traveling through Medford, Somerville, Cambridge, and Boston should anticipate additional travel times and are advised to seek an alternate route if possible for the duration of each bridge closure.