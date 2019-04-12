Gilmore Bridge Lane Closures Overnight for Six Weeks

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced that overnight lane closures on the Gilmore Bridge, which carries traffic on Austin Street between Charlestown and Cambridge, began Monday, April 8, and will last six weeks.

These lane closures will be implemented each evening between the off-peak hours of 8 p.m., and 5 a.m., and will last for approximately six weeks. During this time, one lane of travel will be open in each direction which will enable crews and contractors to safely and effectively conduct bridge deck repairs.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution. The schedule for this work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.