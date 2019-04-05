Beacon Hill Village’s Creative Kitchens Tour Set for April 6

Beacon Hill Village (BHV) is proud to announce that the Creative Kitchens Tour 2019 will take place on Saturday, April 6. The Tour invites the community to “take a peek” into some of the most interesting and unique kitchens in a variety of 19th century homes on Beacon Hill. This fundraising event for the Village has become a popular early spring tradition.

Once again, this year’s Tour is made possible through the generosity of many neighbors and businesses, including presenting sponsor Cheers for the Children/ Kershaw Foundation. Other business sponsors include Beacon Hill Hotel & Bistro, William Blair, Coldwell Banker/The Hammond Group, Hingham Institution for Savings, Merrill, Payne/Bouchier Fine Builders, Pomery & Co., Inc., Welch & Forbes LLC, and The Whitney Hotel.

Now in its sixth year, the Tour will showcase kitchens steeped in rich history and lovingly updated for today’s living – from spaces built to allow all family members to be in the kitchen at the same time to perfect entertainment centers. Each home reflects the unique style and vitality of the owners.

The Creative Kitchens Tour, which is chaired this year by BHV member Janie Wallace and meticulously planned and enthusiastically staged by more than 80 neighborhood volunteers, continues to grow and attract hundreds of people from Boston and beyond.

The Tour will be held rain or shine from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 6. A limited number of tickets are available for a pre-tour Luncheon to be held at the Hampshire House from 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Architect Frank McGuire will be the featured speaker and share stories on the “History, Histrionics and Hysteria” of renovations on Beacon Hill. Tickets for the Luncheon, which include a Tour ticket, are $135 and advance registration is required. Tour-only tickets are $50 in advance, and also will be available on the day of the tour for $60 at the Hampshire House, 84 Beacon St., and Hingham Savings at 80 Charles Street beginning at 12:30. A complimentary post-tour reception for ticket holders will be held at the Hampshire House from 3-5 p.m.

To purchase tickets in advance, or for more information on BHV, visit www.beaconhillvillage.org or call 617.723.9713.