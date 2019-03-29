Wynn Resorts Hearings at MGC to Begin April 2

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) announced on Tuesday that the adjudicatory hearings on the Wynn Resorts and Wynn MA, LLC license suitability will begin on April 2 and continue through April 4.

The hearings will take place at the South Boston Convention Center, and will begin at 10 a.m. each day.

The adjudicatory hearing is open to the public. The hearing schedule is as follows:

•Tuesday, April 2, at 10 a.m.

•Wednesday, April 3, at 10 a.m.

•Thursday, April 4, at 10 a.m.

During the adjudicatory hearing, which is expected to last several days, investigators from the MGC Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) and representatives from Wynn Resorts and Wynn MA, LLC will testify and answer questions from the Commission.

After the adjudicatory proceeding, the Commission will deliberate in closed session and then issue a written decision at a later date not yet determined.