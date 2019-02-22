CNC Community Corner

On Feb. 25 and 26, and March 6 and 7, the 2019 Spaulding-CNC Community Partnership Funds will host presentations by Charlestown non-profit organizations applying for grants. These presentations will be at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall on 23 Adams Street. The schedule of these presentations is available on the Community Fund page of the CNC website, (charlestownneighborhoodcouncil.org).

The public is encouraged to attend and hear about incredible programs led by our non-profits. Awards will be announced in early May 2019. The monthly meeting of the Charlestown Neighborhood Council will be held on Tuesday March 5 at 7 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford Street. If you are interested in joining us as a member, please come, observe, and take part in community action. The public is encouraged to attend.