Charlestown Residents Running Boston Marathon

Bridgette Collier held a fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 17, at the Warren Tavern for the Boys & Girls Club in honor of her uncle, Police Lt. George Collier, who passed away in June. Collier is running the Boston Marathon this year in honor of her uncle George. Scores of family, friends and well-wishers turned out to support Bridgette. Pictured here: Maureen Collier, Lt. George Collier’s wife, Mary Ellen Egan, Maria Marcella, Ann Myers, Lynda Stillman, Bridgette and Karen Collier, Sue Delaney, Jackie Burgess, and Caroline Collier

On April 15, Charlestown residents are running to conquer cancer as a member of the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team in the 123rd Boston Marathon®. Residents include:

•Jessica Brodie

•Lauren Hatch

•Emily Hodge

•Keely Macmillan

•Kathryn Magnoli

•Steph Martin

•Timothy O’Leary

•Miranda Wiley

Along with more than 500 Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge teammates from across the United States and around the world, they will run Massachusetts’ historic marathon route from Hopkinton to Boston to raise $6 million for cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

This year marks the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge (DFMC) team’s 30th annual running in the Boston Marathon. One hundred percent of the money raised by DFMC goes to Dana-Farber’s Claudia Adams Barr Program in Innovative Basic Cancer Research that supports promising science research in its earliest stages. The Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge has raised nearly $93 million to date.

In 1990, Dana-Farber was among the first charity organizations to be recognized by the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A), which organizes the Boston Marathon. The Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team offers its members extensive fundraising support, training guidance from 1976 Boston Marathon men’s champion Jack Fultz, and team training runs, plus volunteer opportunities for non-runners. Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge runners who are not time-qualified for the Boston Marathon receive an invitational entry into the race.

Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge runners include cancer survivors and patients, and family and friends of those who have been affected by cancer. Each team member must fulfill a basic fundraising commitment:

•Invitational runners, runners who receive their entry from Dana-Farber, have a fundraising commitment of $5,000.

•Own entry runners, runners who have joined the DFMC after obtaining their own race entry, have a fundraising commitment of $4,000.

A cornerstone of the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge is its Partner Program. Each year, approximately 50 current and former pediatric cancer patients of Dana-Farber’s Jimmy Fund Clinic are paired with DFMC runners as “Patient Partners.” For the young patients, their partnerships with the runners provide a unique and friendly focus outside their illnesses. Another two dozen Partner Program families are paired with runners through the “In-Memory Program” in remembrance of their children’s brave struggle with the disease. To contribute to the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge, visit RunDFMC.org or contact the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge office at (617) 632-1970 or [email protected] Follow DFMC on Facebook:www.facebook/marathonchallenge. On Twitter: #RunDFMC.