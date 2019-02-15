Tremont Street Townhouse Plan Still Going Through Changes

A Charlestown developer is still in negotiations with the community regarding a three-home development on small plot of land at the corner of Tremont Street and Lowney Way.

Tim Sheehan Design had filed the plan for a detached home and two attached duplexes on the lot – replacing a single home and a vacant parking area that now exist there – earlier this year with the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA).

A review of the file this week detailed the plans, but ZBA officials said Sheehan’s plans are changing as he continues to work with the community.

He did have a community meeting on Feb. 4, but does not yet have a date before the ZBA.

Sheehan did not return calls and messages left by the Patriot Bridge.

The development runs from 74, 74 and 78 Tremont St., with access to one-car garages on the first floor from Lowney Way.

A vacant plot of land down the hill from the development – accessed via an easement – would be set aside as green space for all three homes.

The four-story homes would have the garage on the ground floor, the dining room/kitchen areas on the first floor, a master bedroom suite on the second floor, and three bedrooms on the third floor.

All three would have roof decks.

The project, as submitted now, would primarily require height and open spaces variances.