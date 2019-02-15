Quinn Scholarship Committee Ready for 50th Anniversary

The Lt. Michael Quinn Scholarship Fund has been a beacon for many in the Town to achieve higher education – with particular mind paid to the memory of Lt. Quinn – and now this year the Fund will celebrate 50 years of doing good things for the young people of Charlestown.

Treasurer Ronan FitzPatrick said this week they have planned a stellar time at the Knights of Columbus for April 6.

“This is the 50th anniversary as we were established in Sept. 8, 1969,” he said. “We’re looking for a good turnout at the Knights. We’ve contacted all the past winners to come back and we hope they will come back to celebrate this milestone 50th year with us.”

The Fund was started 50 years ago by FitzPatrick, Stephen Driscoll and the late Eddie Johnson. Now it has blossomed into one of the most sought after opportunities in the Town – and a lasting memory of a Charlestown man who gave his life in Vietnam for his country.

The guest speaker will be Brigadier General Ben T. Watson, and last year’s winner, Devin Gallagher. Other past winners will also be in attendance, including the first male winner, Bob Ergins, and the first female winner, Ann Marie Duffy. Dedicated trustee Bill Koelsch will also be back to celebrate.

As of now, applications for the scholarship are now available for the 2019 Michael P. Quinn Scholarship. They can be obtained at the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club, the Charlestown Public Library or by writing to: Quinn Fund, P.O. Box 290216; Charlestown, MA 02129. The due date is April 1.

The requirements include that one must be a resident of Charlestown for the past four years, and one must graduate with the class of 2019. The scholarship award is for $10,000 for the recipients’ first year of college only. Questions can be fielded by FitzPatrick at (617) 242-5493