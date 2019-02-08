Exelon Has Had Discussions about Sale of Old Power Plant

Officials at Exelon, located just across the Mystic River, said this week they have had conversations in the recent past with developers expressing interest in purchasing the old power plant site in Everett abutting the Alford Street Bridge.

Mark Rodgers, a spokesman for Exelon, said there is no official sales process in place, but they have been approached about selling off the old, decommissioned part of the power plant – what was once known as Mystic generators 1 through 6 and operated by the former Boston Edison.

“There is no official sales process, but there have been interested developers that have talked to us about portions of the facility no longer in active use,” he said. “We’ve had talks.”

Rodgers said there is no broker in place, and the property hasn’t been put on the market, but he said there has been interest from outside.

The property in question was once the Boston Edison plant, and features several towering smoke stacks and a vacant building clearly visible from most every part of the Medford Street. It was sold to Exelon in 1994, and has been unused for years. The facility fronts Lower Broadway directly across from the Encore Boston Harbor casino, and Eversource still has an easement to house major transformer equipment there.

City officials in Everett would like to get the Designated Port Area (DPA) restriction removed from the property so they could create a more people-friendly development there, much like the recent drive to remove some properties from the DPA on the Mystic River waterfront in Charlestown. The Charlestown line, officially, is directly across the street from the old power plant as a sliver of Charlestown actually crosses the Alford Street Bridge and goes up Broadway.