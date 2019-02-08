Encore Boston Harbor Releases 5,000 Jobs to Be Filled by June Opening

For years Encore Boston Harbor has been telling people to be prepared for the day that they begin to start filling the 5,000 jobs that are going to be needed to run the massive resort casino a stone’s throw across the Mystic River.

That day has come.

Encore rolled out 5,000 jobs with more than 500 job titles late last week on their website, with their eye on hiring local people at three major hiring events at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston this February, March and April. It is likely one, if not the, largest hiring event for one, single company in the history of the region.

“We’ve rolled out all our jobs now,” said John Tocco of Encore. “These jobs are going to be filled at three major hiring events in February, March and April at the Hynes Convention Center. They will conduct interviews on site at these events and you could go out having made significant progress in the process to be able to be a finalist candidate. We have all kinds of hiring needs, from cage managers counting money to IT tech people to horticulturists to florists to security. There are all kinds of roles. Now is the time, and there is literally something for everyone’s interests.”

All of the jobs are now posted for review by the general public at encorebostonjobs.com, and a special pre-registration interview sign up will take place in Charlestown this Friday, Feb. 8, at the Nolan Group offices in Flagship Wharf.

“Encore has been working around the clock to open its doors on time,” said State Rep. Dan Ryan, who is helping to bring the pre-registration event to Charlestown this Friday. “The promise of good jobs to the region is now coming to fruition. There is a real opportunity here for Charlestown folks looking for work in an exciting field to obtain a good paying career within a mile or two from their home.”

The Hynes events will be punctuated by walk-in interviews for people seeking any of the thousands of jobs. So far, Encore has scheduled the February event for Feb. 24 and 25, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days at the Hynes in Boston’s Back Bay.

However, Charlestown residents will have a preference and an edge in that process. This Friday, Charlestown residents can report to the Nolan Group offices in the Flagship Wharf building in the Navy Yard to pre-register for a particular job and schedule an interview time – severely curtailing the wait times that will be encountered at the massive event. The event will run tentatively from 1-3 p.m. at the Nolan Group.

“This week we’ve had a series of interview and pre-registration events for our host and surrounding communities, including Charlestown,” said Tocco. “Any Charlestown resident can go to the Friday event and pre-register for a set time and a specific job. You will be pre-registered for that job title you are looking for.”

Tocco said those utilizing that advantage should come in prepared, having already looked at the website and deciding which job they would like to pursue. They should also come ready with a resume and all applicable paperwork. That will get them streamlined and ready for the interview time slot.

The jobs range in skills and experiences.

•For instance, there are several postings put up on Monday for Turndown (Guest Room) Attendants. That job would entail cleaning assigned guest rooms and facility areas according to Wynn standards and procedures. They would also have to provide a comfortable evening environment by refreshing rooms before bedtime. The requirements are that a person have a high school degree and are 21 years old. It does require registration with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC), and also to be able to speak conversational English. However, knowing a second language is a plus.

•Another more unexpected opening showed up on Sunday and is for a K-9 officer, responsible for handling, upkeep, maintenance, deployment and care of either a K-9 explosive detector dog or bedbug detector dog.

“The officer will assist Security by performing random, special event, and dignitary explosive detection and protective mailroom/hotel room/ballroom/luggage sweeps, as well as any special projects and additional related duties as assigned by the Director of Security,” read the job posting.

•Another listing came Sunday and is in the legal department, looking for a Title 31 Compliance officer. That person would be responsible for making sure all of the rules and regulations from the federal government and the MGC are followed.

•Last week, the casino rolled out a position as a barber at the resort. They would be responsible for “performing various hair cutting and shaving procedures and techniques for guests; ensure positive/friendly customer relations, and to perform all assigned functions/duties in accordance with established guidelines/procedures.” It’s just a sampling of the thousands of jobs now out publicly and available for reviewing and pursuing.