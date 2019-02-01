YMCA Offering Swim Classes

To prepare young people to swim safely this summer, registration opens Feb. 11 for the YMCA of Greater Boston’s Early Spring Aquatics session. Lessons during the seven-week program, which runs Feb. 25 through April 14, are available for swimmers of all ages and are tailored for individual experience levels so young people are ready for the summer and know how to swim.

Y lessons focus on preparing swimmers for all aspects of the water experience and life by teaching skills in these five focus areas: personal safety, personal growth, stroke development, water sports and games and rescue. Participants are placed in a level based on age and ability to help meet the developmental needs of each swimmer. Beginner swimmers are required to wear instructional flotation devices to help them swim in the correct body position and improve their arm and leg motions while remaining afloat.

Registration for non-members runs through Feb. 24. Fees vary by class. Participants who register prior to the program’s start date will save $10. To learn more about the Early Spring Aquatics program, go to your local Y or visit: www.ymcaboston.org/swim. Since 1909, the YMCA has been “America’s Swim Instructor.” The YMCA of Greater Boston is an accessible community resource that encourages lifelong enjoyment of swimming and teaching the necessary skills to prevent drowning.