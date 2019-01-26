First Major Demolition Underway On North Washington Street Bridge

The North Washington Street Bridge project will log its first major demolition of the old bridge in work that started this week in removing a median and the western sidewalk.

The work is scheduled to be done from this week through Feb. 1 and will be conducted by barges on the water. They will remove the center median strip on the North End side, and then remove the sidewalks on the Charles River side of the bridge. The adjacent HarborWalk underpass will also be demolished and removed as well.

The work hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. No weekend work is scheduled for that part of the project. Traffic will be reduced to one lane inbound from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At the same time, Eversource will continue to relocate its utilities on the North End side of the bridge on weekdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The work is a precursor to what will be much more in depth schedule of construction set to begin in the spring.

A full recap of the work can be found elsewhere in this edition.