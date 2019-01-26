Encore Boston Harbor Tops the List of Anticipated Hotel Openings

Just a few short years ago, few would have thought that something on the old Monsanto Chemical site across the Alford Street Bridge from Charlestown would be anticipated worldwide.

That is just the case, though, as Forbes Magazine published a list of the most anticipated hotel openings worldwide for 2019, and the Encore Boston Harbor project – located on that forgotten old Monsanto site – topped the list.

Forbes published its list on Thursday, Jan. 17, in its magazine – detailing 17 of the most highly anticipated openings, noting “In an Instagram age where every colorful corner of the world is snapped, geotagged, posted and then becomes overcrowded, it’s a struggle to find something new.”

Some of those new places included luxury digs in Athens, Punta Cana, London, Bangkok, New York City’s Hudson Yards, and…Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.

The magazine notes that the Las Vegas staple of luxury will be making its East Coast debut with the project.

“A Vegas staple makes its East Coast debut with the summer opening of the 671-room casino resort perched on the Mystic River,” read the article. “Beyond the glittering game floors, dynamic dining venues and eye-catching art installations Wynn resorts are known for, this waterfront Boston spot will also have a six-acre Harborwalk park, complete with bike paths, alfresco restaurants and more.”

Encore posted on its Twitter site that it was thrilled to be included in Forbes list, which was compiled by its Travel Guide editors.

•In other Encore hospitality news…The casino announced last week that it was partnering with Boston Harbor Distillery in Dorchester as one of its local beverage partners. The distillery is located in one of the last remaining mill buildings in Boston, and on the waterfront as well. It produces items that are tied to the Samuel Adams brewing company, as its founder has ties to that company.

Earlier this month, Encore announced its first beverage partner, which is Everett’s Night Shift Brewing Company, located just up Lower Broadway from Charlestown.