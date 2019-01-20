Nempac Announces New Charlestown Music Programs Coordinator

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is excited to welcome its new administrative team member, Nicholas Brown as their Charlestown Coordinator.

Over the past few years, NEMPAC has expanded its music programming to the Charlestown neighborhood. This new role will assist in the development of current and future programs and partnerships, engagement with the community of parents and students, and specifically help develop the curriculum of after-school and in-school music.

“Being born and raised a New Englander has provided me with an innate sense of the importance of community. As such, I am thrilled at the opportunity to work more closely with a uniquely diverse neighborhood steeped in history – especially within the region that I have always called home!” —Nicholas Brown

NEMPAC’s current Charlestown partners include the Warren Prescott BPS School and The Harvard-Kent School where after-school music lessons are offered on-site, the Good Shepherd School where NEMPAC provides in-school and after-school music programming, The Charlestown Working Theater where after-school programs are run in addition to their annual children’s holiday musical, and the Charlestown Nursery School where NEMPAC historically offered music classes.

“I am delighted to welcome Nicholas Brown to our administrative team at NEMPAC! This year it was a priority to invest in our community partnerships in Charlestown and the families, students, and organizations in need of programming. I’m fortunate we can continue to build on all that what we’ve started over the last few years.” —Sherri Snow, Executive Director

If you are interested in learning more about NEMPAC’s program offerings or have questions about Scholarships or Financial Aid, please contact Nicholas Brown at [email protected] or call 617-227-2270. To learn more, please visit www.nempacboston.org.

This year’s programming expansion has been supported in part by the Charlestown Community Impact Fund, a fund managed by the City of Boston.