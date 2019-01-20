Four (and Nearly Five) Charlestown Youth Hockey Teams Win Mayor’s Cup Titles

The 2018-19 Mayor’s Cup Hockey Tournament, which features the city’s youth hockey programs battling for bragging rights, is one the Charlestown hockey community will remember for some time.

Five Charlestown teams reached the finals played at Boston College’s Conte Forum on Jan. 13. Townie teams won titles in the Squirt A, Squirt AA, U10 Girls and Bantam AA divisions.

The PeeWee AA team lost an overtime heartbreaker to Dorchester, and nearly delivered a fifth title.

“We are really proud of all our teams and we are appreciative of the City of Boston’s work in putting on this great tournament,” said Mike Frawley, CYHA president. “Our program has made a huge step forward in the number of kids playing and the number of teams we are fielding. We are lucky to have a great group of volunteer coaches who know hockey and can teach hockey. The results speak for themselves.”

The Mayor’s Cup Hockey Tournament features teams across several co-ed and girls divisions and is contested at some of the great college and community rinks in the City. This year’s venues included Boston University, UMass Boston, Boston College and Warrior Arena. The city’s youth hockey associations all participate, including teams from the SCORE program, South Boston, Dorchester, Allston-Brighton, Hyde Park and Parkway (West Roxbury, JP, Roslindale).

The day’s finals kicked off with the U10 Girls team, coached by Melissa Richard, taking a 5-3 win over Allston-Brighton to win their 4th straight U10 Mayor’s Cup title. Angela Wells recorded the hat trick and goalie Erin Alves made several impressive saves. Abigail Deroeve and Rory Shields also scored goals for the Townies.

Charlestown’s Squirt AA team gave up an early goal to Hyde Park, but came storming back with 5 straight goals to take the title 5-2. Coached by Peder Johnson and Joe Flaherty, the scoring in this game was led by Will Sutton, Sam Johnson and Erin Flaherty.

Goalie Andres Jay had a strong game in the net.

In the Squirt A final, Charlestown’s Tommy Bresler scored in overtime to win it for the Townies over South Boston 2-1. Wyatt Boucher scored the regulation time goal for Charlestown, which is coached by Joe Deroeve, Brian McNulty and Bjorn Anderson. Finn Kempainen had a great game at Goalie.

The Bantam AA team, coached by Mark Cloutier, Kevin Schaeffer and Harry Sullivan, won the Bantam AA division with a decisive 7-2 victory over Dorchester. Andrew TeDuits, Owen Delvalle and Giacomo Cincotti led the Townie’s offensive attack.

Charlestown’s PeeWee AA team, coached by Cam Hicks and Rob teDuits, endured a heartbreaking 3-2 overtime loss to Dorchester in the PeeWee AA final. William teDuits and Quinn Rockhill each scored goals for Charlestown.