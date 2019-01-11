News

Dan Ryan Swearing In

State Rep. Dan Ryan was inaugurated on Wednesday morning, Jan. 2, at the State House in a ceremony that marked the beginning of the 191st session of the General Court. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito administered
the oath of office to all the representatives in attendance. They were joined by Boston Mayor Martin Walsh, and U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey. The swearing-in included a powerful benediction by Rabbi Barbara Penzner where she included a passage from the Prophet Micah and encouraged lawmakers to “do justice, love compassionately, and walk humbly
with God.”
 
Here, Rep. Ryan is pictured at the State House with his wife, Kara, and their children, Audrey and Ella, after the official oath of office.

