New Winter Ice Skating Classes at 11 Greater Boston Rinks

Bay State Skating School is one of Greater Boston’s most established and popular skating programs. We are celebrating 50 YEARS of teaching children on the Greater Boston area!

Professional Instructors teach Recreational, Figure and Hockey Skating Skills to the beginner, intermediate and advanced skaters. Students can wear either figure, recreational or hockey skates.

New and ongoing lessons at 11 Greater Boston Rink locations including; Brookline-Cleveland Circle, Larz Anderson/Brookline, Cambridge, Medford, Newton-Brighton, Quincy, Somerville, Waltham, West Roxbury, and Weymouth.

Our emphasis is on having fun while learning to skate. Kids learn the basic skills of ice skating. We have taught over 90,000 students to ice skate. Our Learn-To-Skate program is a great steppingstone for kids that want to play hockey or move onto other competitive skating sports.

For more information and to registration, visit www.BayStateSkatingSchool.org or call Bay State Skating School (781) 890-8480.