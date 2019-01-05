CNC Community Corner

The monthly meeting of the Charlestown Neighborhood Council will be held on Tuesday Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford St. There will be a presentation by the Mystic River Watershed Association. The public is encouraged to attend.

The Spaulding-Charlestown Neighborhood Council Community Partnership Fund announces the fourth year of awarding grants to eligible non-profit organizations. The second tutorial for applicants will be held Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall on 23 Adams St. Please note that this is the last opportunity to attend a tutorial and attending a tutorial is required for submission of a grant application. Applications will be due on Friday, Jan. 18, by 5 p.m. Additional information is available on the CNC website http://www.charlestownneighborhoodcouncil.org on the Community Fund page.