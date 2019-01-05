BPDA Extends Comment Period on Navy Yard Activation Plans

Even though Dec. 31 has come and gone, thanks to an extension, it isn’t too late to file comments with the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) on the Navy Yard activation plans.

BPDA Director of Real Estate Devin Quirk reported the agency had received some requests to extend the comment period a few more days, and they have obliged.

“We did make the decision to push it out to January 11,” Quirk said.

There are six proposals for the RFP to activate the Navy Yard, and the BPDA said it does plan to have something from the six in place this summer. However, before they make any decisions in that direction, they want to hear a lot from the neighborhood.