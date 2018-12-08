Police Briefs 12-06-2018

Charlestown Beat

Larceny

11/27/18 – A victim on Pearl Street reported someone stole the resident parking sticker from his motorcycle.

Burglary – No Force

11/27/18 – A victim on Walker Street reported unknown person(s) entered the school, vandalized several classrooms and shut off the boilers. There were no signs of forced entry at this time, and the matter is under investigation.

Aggravated Assault

11/29/18 – Officers responded to Washington Street for a report of a person stabbed. Police spoke to the victim, who stated during an argument with a friend, he was stabbed with a small kitchen knife, resulting in superficial cuts to his hand. The suspect was still on scene and placed under arrest.

Robbery – Bank

11/30/18 – Officers responded to Austin Street for a report of a bank robbery. The teller stated a suspect pushed his way in the line, pointed a dark colored handgun at her and demanded money. The teller complied, and the suspect fled the area towards Main Street. The matter is under investigation.

Warrant

12/02/18 – As a result of a radio call to Third Avenue for a fight, an individual was placed under arrest for an outstanding Malden Court warrant charging violation of the auto laws.