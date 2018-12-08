For the Record

Hood Park – Transportation Focused Discussion

A second Public Meeting, hosted by the BPDA with the Hood Park Development Team, to discuss Transportation related topics to the proposed area.

When: Thursday, December 6, 6-8 p.m. Cambridge College, Town Common Room 1403, 500 Rutherford Ave.

From the Dec. 6 Tree Removal Hearing, 1010 Mass. Ave., 10 a.m.:

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. on a request to remove one public shade tree at 9 Mount Vernon St. in Charlestown. The request is for the removal of one Norway maple measuring 14 inches dbh (diameter at breast height) to facilitate construction of a garage and installation of a curb cut at 9 Mount Vernon St.

Hood Park – Open Space and Public Realm

A third Public Meeting, hosted by the BPDA with the Hood Park Development Team, to discuss Open Space and Public Realm related topics to the proposed area. Monday, December 10, 6-7 p.m., Mishawum Park Community Room, 95 Dunstable St.

Council Committee hearing on Planning, Development and Transportation, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m.:

Docket #1538 – Message and order authorizing the City of Boston to accept and expend the amount of $200,000, in the form of a Community Mitigation Fund Transportation Planning Grant from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, to be administered by the Boston Transportation Department. The grant will fund engineering and design services for the reconstruction of Sullivan Square/Rutherford Avenue in Charlestown.

Abutter’s Meeting for 2 Ludlow St.

This is a new third floor addition on an existing two story single family residence. The new third floor will be 514 s.f. There will be a master bedroom and a master bath along with a walk in closet. The new third floor will be accessed by a new stairway from the second floor. There will be limited plan changes on the second floor for the new stairway. We expect to go through the ZBA before we receive a building permit. We are abandoning our earlier application for a rear two-story addition.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 6-7 p.m.

Where: 2 Ludlow St.

Zoning Board of Appeals, Dec. 11, 9 a.m., City Hall #801:

The following proposals for Charlestown will be heard:

-24 Cambridge St. AND 610 Rutherford Ave. (companion case)

-26 Mystic St.

-54 High St.

SHARE WHAT YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE FOR IMPROVEMENTS TO EDWARDS/LEO MCCARTHY PLAYGROUND, Thursday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the Edwards Middle School. This is the third in a series of community meetings. The preferred design plan based on community input received at the first and second meetings will be presented.

For more information, please call Allison Perlman at the Boston Parks and Recreation Department 617-961-3035 or email [email protected]

Abutter’s Meeting for 40 Warren St.

A meeting to discuss a change occupancy/renovate of existing second floor parking garage to create new office space in conjunction with adjacent connected office building. Thursday, Dec. 13, 6 p.m.

Where: Charlestown Branch Library, 179 Main St.

BPDA Community Meeting To Review Navy Yard RFP, Dec. 12, 6 p.m., in Spaulding Rehab:

Please join the BPDA to hear from proponents looking to collaborate with the City to activate the Charlestown Navy Yard waterfront and watersheet. The BPDA is seeking activities that promote the public’s use and enjoyment of the waterfront and watersheet – especially in unique and creative ways and during off-peak hours – and attract a diverse audience to engage and interact with the water.

Abutter’s Meeting for 24 Elm St.

A meeting to discuss a Change Occupancy from two-family dwelling to three-family dwelling. Full interior renovation. Construct new rear addition. Extend living space to basement for Unit 1. Propose four additional off-street parking to a total five off street parking.

Monday, Dec. 17, 6 p.m.

Where: 24 Elm St.