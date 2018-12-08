Charlestown Resident Alliance Elects New President

The Charlestown Resident Alliance (CRA) and the Boston Housing Authority (BHA) announced a change in the leadership for the resident organization of the Bunker Hill Public Housing Community.

Nancy Martinez, a longtime member of the CRA and resident of the Bunker Hill development, was recently elected as the organization’s president in a unanimous vote.

Martinez, who has lived at Bunker Hill for 25 years, said, “I am honored that my fellow board members have selected me as their chairperson. I look forward to working with them, all the residents of Bunker Hill and the broader Charlestown Community as we work to improve our neighborhood.”

Martinez replaces Tiara Murphy, who recently resigned from the CRA board to accept a position as Resident Housing Corp Member with the Boston Housing Authority’s Center for Community Engagement and Civil Rights.

“I look forward to new challenges as I undertake my responsibilities working to empower public housing residents throughout the City of Boston,” Murphy said.

The Charlestown Resident Alliance has been working with the Boston Housing Authority, local elected officials, the designated development team of Legatt-McCall Properties and Corcoran Jennison Associates, and the broader Charlestown neighborhood on a redevelopment plan for the Bunker Hill Public housing development.