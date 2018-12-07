Enjoy the Holidays — Safely

With the Christmas season in full swing, there will be the usual office, family, and neighborhood parties for all of us to partake and enjoy.

By no means do we wish to cast negative thoughts or to be party-Scrooges, but we would be remiss if we did not remind all of our readers to enjoy the holiday season safely.

This especially means that we should be careful not to drink and drive, not only for ourselves, but also for those whom we know and love.

If someone appears to be under the influence, it is incumbent upon each of us not to let that person get behind the wheel of a car — take their keys and call an Uber!

If it is within our ability to prevent a tragedy, we must be sure to do so.