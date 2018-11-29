Towering Billboards Deferred at Zoning Board

Two 90-foot-tall digital billboards to be built on the Sullivan Square bus yard property were deferred on Tuesday morning at the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA).

Few details were available regarding the billboard project, which was quickly deferred due to concerns from the Mayor’s Office, an attorney told the Board with little other discussion.

The proposal is to fabricate and erect two, 90-foot-tall billboards on top of the repair shed at the bus yard, which sits next to the I-93 off ramp at the corner of Cambridge and Spice Streets.

The owner of the property is Edward Owens, who owns Owens Moving in the industrial area of Everett – a business that has been around for 100 years. The bus yard serves as a lot for yellow school buses and a repair facility as well.

Owens could not be reached by phone or e-mail to discuss the proposal.

City officials from the Mayor’s Office also weren’t immediately available to discuss the plan or their concerns. The plan apparently has been ready for proposal since last summer.

It is expected to be taken up again at the Zoning Board.