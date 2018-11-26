Police Briefs 11-22-2018

Charlestown Beat

Drugs

11/14/18 – As a result of a drug investigation in the area of Medford Street, an individual was issued a citation for possession of marijuana.

Larceny

11/15/18 – A victim on Austin Street reported while she was at Dunkin,’ unknown person(s) stole her wallet, which was recovered, although her credit cards were missing. The incident was captured by security cameras.

Violation of Auto Laws

11/16/18 – As a result of a traffic stop on Rutherford Avenue, an individual was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Assault and Battery

11/17/18 – A victim on Pleasant Street reported he was a group of white males jumped him, at which time one of them struck him in the head with a bottle. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment. There was further information available at the time of publication.