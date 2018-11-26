Letter to the Editor

Thank You

To the Editor:

Those of us that gathered over 650 plus signatures asking the Zoning Commission to keep the present height restriction at the Hood Plant, want to thank the Charlestown Community for your support. We were quite taken aback by the unexpected willingness to sign our petition with enthusiasm and found that most gratifying. We heard you.

However, the Zoning Commission chose to grant the developer his wish, that the building can rise to 275 feet.

The folks on the street expressed concerns regarding that buildings being too tall increase density, adding to an increase in traffic leading to gridlock and an increase in air pollution. Most importantly, the community gets it that our quality of life is being compromised day in and day out.

The question is, why doesn’t the Mayor, the Building Planning and Development Agency and the Zoning Commission get it? Do they hear us? Are they listening? Do they care?

We all will be moving forward to protect our community. “We are One Charlestown”, “We the People 02129” and “Charlestown Cares” invite the community to come together and be heard.

Margaret Mead, an Anthropologist, once said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed people can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

We are that group and we are ready to take a stand to protect our health and safety now and for future generations. Again, our thanks to those who helped and those who signed the petition.

Ann Kelleher

Charlestown