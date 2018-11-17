Neighborhood Round Up

SAVE THE DATE FOR BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

On Saturday, December 1 Santa returns to The First Church, 10 Green Street to enjoy a free pancake and sausage breakfast. There will be a chance to take free photos with Santa, shop with some gift vendors and an “Inflateables Extravaganza”. Plan now for a fun morning. For more information call the First Church 617-242-3693 or email [email protected]

MAYOR WALSH TO APPEAR ON CHARLESTOWN & BEYOND

The next Charlestown & Beyond TV program on the BNN-TV will appear on Thursday, November 15th with guest Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh who will be talking about what’s happening in Charlestown with all the construction projects being planned and, more importantly, the reconstruction taking place from City Square on the Charlestown Bridge to Sullivan Square where there are multiple projects taking place at the same time.

The show can be seen on the 15th at 6:30 pm on BNN-TV channel 9, RCN channel 15 and Verizon channel 1961 and repeated on Thursday at 11:30 pm, Saturday at 9 am and Sunday at 5 pm. It can also be seen on Youtube at Charlestown and Beyond and Facebook at Charlestown & Beyond.

You can reach host Kathy “Cookie” Giordano at [email protected] or 617-447-1406 and leave a message with your name and phone number.

HARVEST ON VINE FOOD PANTRY

The Harvest on Vine Food Pantry is requesting boxes of cereal and small bags of white rice this week, but any donation on non-perishable foods that you could make would be greatly appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at the Food Pantry at 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank at 201 Main St. and at the Parish Center on 46 Winthrop St. (across from the Training Field). Financial donations can be sent to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For more information, call Tom MacDonald, director, at 617-990-7314.

CHARLESTOWN LIONS CLUB COLLECTING FOR DISASTER RELIEF

The Charlestown Lions Club is collecting donations to go to disaster relief. The donations will be used to benefit those affected by the local gas explosions and recent hurricanes in the South.

ALL proceeds will be donated – there are no administrative costs.

Checks may be made out to Charlestown Lions Club – LCIF and sent to:

P.O. Box 290474, Charlestown, MA 02129

If you have any questions, please email Moe Gillen [email protected]

MICRO HOCKEY IS BACK!

Charlestown Youth Hockey has opened registration for Micro Hockey, which is a Learn-to-Play Hockey program for boys and girls, 5 to 8 years of age, who have not yet played organized team hockey. Only basic skating skills are necessary. Younger players may qualify after a coach evaluation. The program will run on Saturdays from 10 to 11:45 a.m. The first session will begin on November 10th and run until March 9. Space is limited. To register or obtain the required equipment list, go to WWW.CYHA.COM and click on the MICRO HOCKEY tab. Email questions to [email protected]

FAMILY SUPPORT MEETINGS

New family support group for people suffering from alcohol or other addictions is meeting Mondays at 7 p.m. at the First Church in Charlestown. For more information call Shawn 781-733-1327.

LEARN TO SKATE!

Charlestown’s Learn-to-Skate program begins Nov. 10 and runs to mid-March. The program is on Saturdays from noon to 12:50 p.m. It is open for children ages 3 and up. The Charlestown Mothers Association is sponsoring two FREE trial introductions on Nov. 10 and the 17. On ice instruction will be staffed by Charlestown Youth Hockey volunteers. For more information and to sign-up, visit the Charlestown Youth Hockey website at WWW.CYHA.COM and click on the Learn-to-Skate tab.

CHARLESTOWN GIRL SCOUTING AT WARREN-PRESCOTT SCHOOL

The fourth-grade Junior Girls Scouts at the Warren-Prescott school only have five girls in their troop and are looking for more girls to join. This troop only allows fourth-graders from Warren Prescott. The Troop meets at the Warren-Prescott School every other Thursday from 5-6pm starting September 13.