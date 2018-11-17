CNC Community Corner

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council wishes to announce the cancellation of the upcoming At-Large election scheduled for Saturday, November 17, 2018. After reviewing nomination papers submitted, the Election Committee certified five candidates to appear on this year’s ballot for 7 positions open on the CNC. The Council will fill the two remaining open seats by accepting nominations for Council review beginning in January, 2019. Those interested should contact any sitting Council member or download nomination papers from the CNC website. Additional information will be available right after the first of the year.