Neighborhood Round Up

CHARLESTOWN LIONS CLUB COLLECTING FOR DISASTER RELIEF

The Charlestown Lions Club is collecting donations to go to disaster relief. The donations will be used to benefit those affected by the local gas explosions and recent hurricanes in the South.

ALL proceeds will be donated – there are no administrative costs.

Checks may be made out to Charlestown Lions Club – LCIF and sent to:

P.O. Box 290474, Charlestown, MA 02129

If you have any questions, please email Moe Gillen [email protected]

MICRO HOCKEY IS BACK!

Charlestown Youth Hockey has opened registration for Micro Hockey, which is a Learn-to-Play Hockey program for boys and girls, 5 to 8 years of age, who have not yet played organized team hockey. Only basic skating skills are necessary. Younger players may qualify after a coach evaluation. The program will run on Saturdays from 10 to 11:45 a.m. The first session will begin on November 10th and run until March 9. Space is limited. To register or obtain the required equipment list, go to WWW.CYHA.COM and click on the MICRO HOCKEY tab. Email questions to [email protected]

LEARN TO SKATE!

Charlestown’s Learn-to-Skate program begins Nov. 10 and runs to mid-March. The program is on Saturdays from noon to 12:50 p.m. It is open for children ages 3 and up. The Charlestown Mothers Association is sponsoring two FREE trial introductions on Nov. 10 and the 17. On ice instruction will be staffed by Charlestown Youth Hockey volunteers. For more information and to sign-up, visit the Charlestown Youth Hockey website at WWW.CYHA.COM and click on the Learn-to-Skate tab.

CHARLESTOWN GIRL SCOUTING AT WARREN-PRESCOTT SCHOOL

The fourth-grade Junior Girls Scouts at the Warren-Prescott school only have five girls in their troop and are looking for more girls to join. This troop only allows fourth-graders from Warren Prescott. The Troop meets at the Warren-Prescott School every other Thursday from 5-6pm starting September 13.

Charlestown & Beyond Featuring Hour Long Tribute to Charlestown Veterans

The next Charlestown & Beyond TV program on the Boston Neighborhood Network (BNN-TV) will appear on Thursday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. with guest Charlestown historian Eddie Loan who will present a glimpse of military life during WWII through the eyes of a Charlestown enlisted man. The program will certainly captivate the viewers with Eddie’s intensive research and use of photos and objects to tell this true life story.

The show can be seen on BNN-TV channel 9, RCN channel 15 and Verizon channel 1961 and is repeated onThursday at 11:30 p.m., Saturday at 9 am and Sunday at 5 p.m. It can also be seen on Youtube at Charlestown and Beyond and Facebook at Charlestown & Beyond.

You can reach host Kathy “Cookie” Giordano at [email protected] or 617-447-1406 and leave a message with your name and phone number.

HARVEST FAIR AT ST. JOHN’S

On Saturday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal church will be holding it’s 179th annual Harvest Fair. Well known for its delicious turkey dinner and homemade apple pies, the fair will have something for everyone! Get the kids out of the house to enjoy the face painting, crafts, games, and toys!! Start your holiday shopping early!! There will be many gift baskets and silent auction items, including Bruins and Red Sox tickets, a craft beer basket and our designer clothing boutique!! As always, there will be delicious baked goods that you don’t want to miss!!

Come to the fair at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 27 Devens St., Charlestown.

GET SPARTAN AT FENWAY FOR ‘E’ INC!

The Nov. 10 SPARTAN FENWAY PARK SPRINT race is sold out.

BUT due to a generous donation from the Spartan Foundation, “e” inc.’s got tickets for people who would compete on their team! The ‘e”Inc ticket package includes a Team “e” inc. Race T-shirt, access to the “e” inc. Team staging area inside Fenway Park, “e”Inc. swag, fabulous food, plus your own Spartan gear! For tickets & further information, go to:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spartan-fenway-park-stadium-sprint-e-inc-race-team-tickets-50984547153.

LIONS CLUB BREAKFAST TO BE HELD ON NOV. 11

The Charlestown Lions Club will again sponsor the Veterans’ breakfast on Nov. 11 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Charlestown. The breakfast will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. The cost is $6 per person. Children under age 6 will be able to attend free of charge. No reservations are necessary and tickets will be sold at the door. Raffle tickets will also be sold for some interesting prizes.

HARVEST ON VINE FOOD PANTRY

The Harvest on Vine Food Pantry is requesting boxes of cereal and mac and cheese, two items that empty the shelves fast. Any donation on non-perishable foods that you could make would also be greatly appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at the Food Pantry at 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank at 201 Main St. and at the Parish Center on 46 Winthrop St. (across from the Training Field). Financial donations can be sent to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For more information, call Tom MacDonald, director, at 617-990-7314.

EDEN STREET PARK MEETING #2

Please join the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for the second in a series of community meetings about Eden Street Park on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m.. They will be sharing three design concepts and hearing what residents have to say about them.

The meeting will take place in the Edwards Middle School, 28 Walker St., Charlestown.

For more information, please call Allison Perlman at the Boston Parks and Recreation Department (617) 961-3035 or email [email protected]

Annual Veterans Dinner & Scholarship event

The Abraham Lincoln Post 11 will be holding their annual Veterans Dinner on Nov. 7, at the Knights of Columbus in Charlestown. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and dinner starts at 7:30. We will also be awarding six $500 scholarships to eligible students. The dinner is free to all veterans and their guests. Please call Billy Boyle at 617 645 3279 for scholarship details.

FAMILY SUPPORT MEETINGS

New family support group for people suffering from alcohol or other addictions is meeting Mondays at 7 p.m. at the First Church in Charlestown. For more information call Shawn 781-733-1327.