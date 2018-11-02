Essem: Studio Space for Creatives Opens on Terminal Street

On Oct. 22, Essem Art Studio, LLC opened in the Charlestown Commerce Center, 50 Terminal St.

In addition to an art studio, it features a collaborative co-working community for freelance creatives in Charlestown. Studiomates are kind humans who make/do cool things, who are open to collaborating with other creatives to mutually elevate and support one another.

Essem Art Studio was founded by abstract artist, freelance creative, and Charlestown resident, Sophia Moon.

“I started Essem Art Studio because I wanted to break out of my solitary ‘work-from-home-mom life,” Moon said. “With the help of my husband and family, I designed my dream work space – a private studio where I can create, paint, and run art labs; and an intimate co-working space for like-minded freelance creatives who are also seeking connection, community, and collaboration.”

Studiomates pay for a dedicated desk and enjoy 24/7 access to a beautiful and inspiring work space.

“Whatever a studiomate pays to rent a dedicated desk, the hope is that they will make that back ten-fold through increased productivity, referrals, collaborations, and elevated vision that are inevitable when a community of awesome creatives band together,” said Moon.

Essem also serves as Headquarters for CMBOS, the team behind CreativeMornings/Boston, a free breakfast lecture series for the creative community.

Sophia Moon is the current host of this growing community of 5,000-plus Boston Creatives with monthly events boasting 150-250 awesome creatives and a growing list of amazing local sponsors and partners.

“It’s all about fostering authentic relationships, nurturing your personal tribe, and building a strong community,” she concluded.

Freelance creatives interested in joining this collaborative community of creatives should email Sophia Moon to schedule an appointment, [email protected]