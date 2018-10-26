Police Briefs 10-25-2018

Charlestown Beat

Larceny

10/16/18 – A victim on Rutherford Avenue reported unknown person(s) entered his home between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., and stole money and electronics. There were no signs of forced entry at this time, and the matter is under investigation.

Drugs

10/18/18 – As a result of a drug investigation in the area of Chelsea Street, two individuals were placed under arrest charged with possession of a Class B substance (cocaine).

Robbery – Bank

10/19/18 – Officers responded to Austin Street for a report of a bank robbery. As a result of the subsequent investigation, an individual was placed under arrest and will be charged accordingly.